Makro employees highlight their plight at Gauteng May Day rally

Johannesburg - Makro employees used Monday's May Day rally in Gauteng to voice out their discontent over their working conditions and ineffective labour practices. Makro workers gather at the Saulsville arena to observe Workers Day. Some of the unionised workers gathered her today say all workers have concerns but they standing in solidarity with Makro workers today and expect the deputy president Paul Mashatile to give rock solid solutions in the way forward. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) The employees dressed in their uniform held placards and embarked on protests as ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi arrived at Saulsville Arena in Atteridgeville, Pretoria to join labour federation Cosatu for the rally.

The National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and the Association of Mineworkers, Construction Union (Amcu), South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) and South African Communist Party (SACP) were also part of the celebration. Speaking on behalf of the workers, the Chairperson of Cosatu in Gauteng, Amos Monyela, told Mashatile that workers were tired of suffering because of the working systems and demanded that action be taken. This includes working hours, wages, inequality and imbalances in work places. “We are tired and we demand action, please pass the message to President Cyril Ramaphosa that something must be done. We are waging war against our government, we are giving you six months to fix the state of the country,” he said.

Responding to the workers’ complaints, Mashatile agreed to pass the message to Ramaphosa when they meet this week. “It’s very important that when workers have challenges, the organisation of the people (ANC) must be there. To all the workers I have read your plug cards, listened to your songs and it’s very clear that you are unhappy,” he said. He applauded the ruling party in Gauteng for intervening in the Makro case to ensure that equality was not tempered with.