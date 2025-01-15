Malema airs his views on Jacob Zuma's MK party, admits it took away votes in KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga

For the first time in five years, eNCA hosted Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema in an uncensored conversation with Professor Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane. The highly anticipated interview, aired at 8pm on Tuesday, January 14, offered deep insights into Malema’s reflections on the EFF’s trajectory, the dynamics of political alliances, and the impact of the newly formed party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

Addressing the EFF’s electoral challenges in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces, Malema candidly admitted that MK had dealt a significant blow to the party. “MK took from us in KZN, Gauteng, and even Mpumalanga. Where did it all land?” he remarked. Malema attributed much of MK’s rise to its founder, former president Jacob Zuma, and disclosed that the EFF had initially sought Zuma’s endorsement to consolidate “progressive forces".

“We knew President Zuma was going to form a party after we tried to persuade him to endorse the EFF. Just imagine if President Zuma had endorsed the EFF, especially given his emphasis on the unity of progressive forces. "Instead, he starts another party and expects people to leave their party to join his. We weren’t asking him to lose anything; we were asking him to endorse,” Malema explained. When asked about the nature of his discussions with Zuma, Malema confirmed that the talks were sincere but ultimately unproductive.

“It was an honest discussion between the two of us,” he said. “But his mind was already made up. There was no convincing him otherwise.” Reflecting on the political dynamics in KZN, Malema criticised what he termed “tribalism and backwardness” in the region’s political organisation. “All of us have struggled, like every political party. Yet, we increased our numbers in 2019. In KZN and many other provinces, our support grew.

"But we know where our problem lies, it’s in KZN. There, people have been misled and organised based on tribalism and backwardness,” Malema said. While acknowledging the setbacks, Malema emphasised the EFF’s resilience and determination to regain ground in future elections. He pointed out that the party’s growth in provinces such as Gauteng and Mpumalanga underscored its national appeal despite challenges in specific regions.

Malema also offered a scathing critique of Zuma’s political alliances, pointing out that many of those who once supported Zuma had since distanced themselves from him. “Look at all the people who stood by Zuma during those times. Not a single one of them is still with him. Once he uses you, he discards you. Throws you far,” he said. However, Malema acknowledged that Zuma’s loyalty to his daughter, Duduzile Zuma, had been unwavering.