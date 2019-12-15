Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed some of the party’s security personnel for the chaotic and violent scenes that marred the party’s national elective conference on Saturday evening where some members were pepper sprayed.
Some of the delegates had to be sent to hospital after the scuffle.
Malema was speaking on Sunday morning as delegates returned to plenary to continue with the discussion of the organisational and finance report.
Malema condemned the behaviour from its paramilitary wing, known as Defenders of the Revolution, as unacceptable which was allegedly led by its leader, known as “The General”.
“I am told that there was a rascal who discharged on innocent delegates who were queuing to get their meal and proceed to their respective hotels. We had given clear instructions to both our security and the SA Police Service to behave in a manner that will show respect delegates, our guests and the media,” Malema said.