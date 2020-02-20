Malema apologises to Ramaphosa and his family over abuse allegations









President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF party leader Julius Malema. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - EFF leader Julius Malema has apologised to President Cyril Ramaphosa for making allegations that he abused his late wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

This comes after the president extended an olive branch to the leader of the red berets and apologised to him and his family, following allegations by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo that he had assaulted his wife. Malema denied the allegations during the debate of the president's State of the Nation Address, but alleged Ramaphosa had abused his late wife.

"In retrospect, I accept that I should have known better not to indulge myself in the same degeneration that the ANC caucus visited upon my person and that of my wife. It was therefore a desperate act of personal defence which I now regret because of how critical the matter of gender-based violence is for all of us as a country," he said in a statement.





"I hope the president can accept my apology together with his family which I offer sincerely. I also would like to apologise to all South Africans who were affected in the process particularly victims of gender-based violence," he said.





He was reacting to Ramaphosa, who in his reply on SONA on Thursday asked that engagements on the struggle against women be done with respect for one another and also have respect for the country's women.