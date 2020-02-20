Malema apologises to Ramaphosa and his family over abuse allegations
Ramaphosa had noted that the leader of red berets had in 2017 raised a similar allegation that he assaulted his first wife Hope Ramaphosa, who he said had denied the claims.
Ramaphosa said that after Mamabolo's statements about his wife, Malema had at the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday stood up and made a fresh allegation about Nomazizi, who could not speak for herself.
"I felt for your wife. It was uncalled for. It was improper. It was not correct for it to be raised and if I can offer an apology about this I would like to," he said.
"My heart goes out to Mantwa and your family honourable member. I hope MPs must not politicise this issue of gender-based violence," the president said.
Following the president's SONA reply on Thursday, Malema tried to address the joint sitting but was asked to take his seat amid points of orders from ANC MPs.
In his statement Malema said at the time he had sought to return the same hand to Ramaphosa, his late wife and his family.
"I was however drowned by ruling party benches without any protection from presiding officers.
"After a long discussion with my wife about the president's apology, I have decided to pen down the apology that I should have communicated on the platform of the joint sitting of Parliament where it belonged," said Malema, adding he had already personally communicated his apology to Ramaphosa via a phone call.
"I would like to reiterate that I have never laid a hand on wife or any woman in my life.
"If there should be evidence to dispute my claim, even as minute as a molecule, I will be prepared to resign an MP and president of the EFF.
"This I will do before the matter can serve in a competent court of law," Malema said.
Political Bureau