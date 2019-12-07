Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown his support behind Sekunjalo Independent Media after the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) launched a high court application to liquidate the country’s largest owner of newspapers.

”The PIC’s role is not to go around shutting down companies that it has helped and partnered with to create jobs and make sure that our economy grows,” Malema said in an interview with Independent Media this week.

He said that he was not shocked by the PIC’s attitude.

”It’s one of the few independent media groups and should be allowed to continue to exist and report without fear and favour,” Malema said.

He claimed almost all media houses were captured.

”It is indeed a sad day for our media freedom and for the poor workers who are working for Independent Media who are going to be retrenched because someone wants to settle political differences with the owners of Independent Media,” Malema added.

He continued: “We shouldn’t fold our arms because after Independent Media they will go after another institution which they do not like. The same as the Public Protector (Busi Mkhwebane). They have now rendered that office useless because it doesn’t pursue the agenda they like”.

Malema said opponents of change will go after anyone who doesn’t toe the line.

”Progressive forces ought to rise and say it’s not going to happen under our watch,” he said.

The PIC has launched a liquidation application against SIM, allegedly for its failure to honour its loan repayment obligations for an outstanding loan advanced by the Government Employees Pension Fund.

SIM is opposing the PIC’s liquidation and has assured its staff, clients, advertisers, partners and readers that it is business as usual.

Politics Bureau