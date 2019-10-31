Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. File picture: Ntswe Mokoena/GCIS

Johannesburg - The Equality Court sitting in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday ruled that comments made by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, in which he called Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan "dog of white monopoly capital", did not amount to hate speech. Handing down judgment, Judge Roland Sutherland said that "notwithstanding that the remarks made during the course of the speech were indeed hateful, they were not brought within the prohibited grounds set out in the definition of the various grounds in section 1 of the (Equality) Act."

Malema took aim at Gordhan last November, accusing him of removing black officials from state-owned enterprises.

Gordhan had wanted Malema to donate R150,000 to charity, apologise and pay the legal costs incurred by him.

Malema argued that Gordhan's case was spurious and should never have been entertained by the Equality Court. He insisted that while his remarks might have offended Gordhan, they did not amount to hate speech.