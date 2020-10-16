Malema challenges 'white arrogance' as Senekal farm murder suspects’ bail bid postponed

The two suspects accused of murdering farmer Brendin Horner will learn their fate on Tuesday after the bail decision was postponed at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court. Senekal - The bail application of two suspects accused of killing a white farmer in Senekal has been postponed until next Tuesday. The suspects, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, appeared before the Senekal Magistrate’s Court behind closed doors as the media was barred from proceedings, as the prosecutor feared for his life. They are accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner. The prosecutor opposed the media's application to film proceedings and broadcast them live, claiming the case was at a sensitive stage.

The prosecutor has also asked that his name or face not be shown.

The ruling on bail for the two men is expected on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, outside the courtroom, there was a heavy police presence as the EFF and AfriForum and farmers came out in their numbers to stand on opposing ends.

Police used barbed wire to keep the opposing groups apart from each other.

The EFF said it had descended to Senekal to defend the judiciary after visuals last week showed a group of angry farmers attack police vehicles, burn a police vehicle and storm the courtroom demanding the suspects be released to them.

The EFF said it was not in Senekal to defend the accused.

The AfriForum contingent and farmers however, said they were out in their numbers to protest against farm murders and to show support to Horner’s family.

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said one person was arrested for being in possession of an illegal firearm.

She said the ministry was pleased that Public Order Policing units were not required to fire a single rubber bullet throughout the day, despite tensions between the two groups.

Speaking after the court proceedings and addressing EFF supporters, Malema told them there were no farm murders in the country and that the killing of women and children deserved special attention.

”We were going to pay their bail,” said Malema of the suspects.

However, he warned Mahlamba, Matlaletsa and their families that the EFF was not in Senekal to support criminals.

”They must not think we are supporting criminals. We are here to confront white arrogance. We don’t want nonsense,” he said.

IOL and POLITICAL BUREAU