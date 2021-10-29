Malema confident EFF will rule Gauteng as thousands show up to support his rally

EFF leader Julius Malema is adamant that new faces will head all municipalities of Gauteng including the three Metros of Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. In his view, his party will be the majority in all these municipalities. Malema was speaking to thousands of party supporters during his “Tshela Thupa Rally” - the final push ahead of the municipal elections on November 1, in Katlehong on Friday.

EFF supporters from all parts of Gauteng and some neighbouring provinces, descended in large numbers in the hometown of the incumbent mayor of Ekurhuleni Metro Council, Mzwandile Masina. They painted the Katlehong township red overshadowing the presence of ANC supporters who were criss-crossing the township to woo voters for the ruling party. But it was evidently EFF supporters that took centre stage in Katlehong. Equally happy about the presence of EFF in the township, were street vendors who lined up outside the venue to sell their wares and food to Malema’s supporters. Inside the venue - Malema had also erected a special marquee for the elderly who came out in their numbers - a clear sign that his support base was increasingly growing also among the elderly.

Delighted at the turnout, Malema said: “I am encouraged by your courage and fearlessness. The EFF will record a decisive victory after November 1 elections. We are not entitled to your votes but we are humbled that you opened your doors for us. You provided us with your particulars and confirmed that you would be voting for the EFF on November 1. “You reminded us that we should not abandon you after the elections, we will not do it,” Malema said. He said on voting day, he and fellow EFF leaders will each canvas 10 more other people to vote for his party, and encouraged his members to do the same.

“Invite your parents, neighbours and grandparents. Do not hide their ID’s. Mothers and fathers vote for yourself and the future of your children. “Fellow church members remember that the ZCC is still closed. The other churches are also closed. It is because of the ANC lockdown,” he said. He also took a swipe at ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa saying he had organised a major rally at Thokoza Park in Soweto on Thursday night, but refused to allow soccer supporters to watch the upcoming Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates game next week.