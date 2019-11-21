EFF CIC Julius Malema Is seen at a press briefing ahead of the EFF Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema has dispelled rumours of infighting in the party, ahead of its second People’s Assembly. The EFF leader was speaking at Nasrec Expo centre and said that it was all systems go for the party conference and everything was done by the book.

“When people are contesting each other - they are fighting. When they don’t contest - Malema is a dictator and the EFF is a cult. I am worried that the fight is being peddled by you, the media, and yet people are contesting.”

Malema said that he was aware of the discussions and individuals being sent money and knew the people who were going to send money which he would expose as soon as the transactions were done.

“People must contest within the guidelines of the EFF but once you use money, it means you want to buy the EFF. You don't want to accuse people before you have evidence. And then the person creates divisions among leaders of the EFF when there is no proof."