Malema expected to shed more light as he returns to eNCA screens

For the first time in five years, eNCA will be hosting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema in an uncensored conversation with professor Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane. The interview is scheduled to start at 8pm on Wednesday. “The interview will be nothing but the truth!,” the EFF said.

The interview is expected to touch on a broad spectrum of critical issues, including policy positions, coalition politics, leadership dynamics, and public perception. This follows a prolonged fallout between the red berets and the broadcaster. A dispute between eNCA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) began when the broadcaster withdrew from covering the 2019 Second National People's Assembly (NPA), claiming editorial issues. Significant criticism was directed at the broadcaster by the EFF for this move, accusing them of bias and stifling their voice.

The outcome was a very strained relationship between the two parties, which caused a five-year break in direct interactions, during which eNCA was barred from covering the EFF events. In an official statement issued on December 12, 2024, the EFF described the re-establishment of links between the organisation and eNCA as a "new chapter of collaboration." In addition to acknowledging previous difficulties and errors that fuelled the tense relationship, the declaration restated a mutual dedication to openness, responsibility, and the public interest going ahead.