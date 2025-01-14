Malema expected to shed more light as he returns to eNCA screens

For the first time in five years, eNCA will be hosting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema in an uncensored conversation with professor Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane. The interview is scheduled to start at 8pm on Wednesday.
“The interview will be nothing but the truth!,” the EFF said.
The interview is expected to touch on a broad spectrum of critical issues, including policy positions, coalition politics, leadership dynamics, and public perception. This follows a prolonged fallout between the red berets and the broadcaster.
A dispute between eNCA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) began when the broadcaster withdrew from covering the 2019 Second National People's Assembly (NPA), claiming editorial issues.
Significant criticism was directed at the broadcaster by the EFF for this move, accusing them of bias and stifling their voice.
The outcome was a very strained relationship between the two parties, which caused a five-year break in direct interactions, during which eNCA was barred from covering the EFF events.
In an official statement issued on December 12, 2024, the EFF described the re-establishment of links between the organisation and eNCA as a "new chapter of collaboration."
In addition to acknowledging previous difficulties and errors that fuelled the tense relationship, the declaration restated a mutual dedication to openness, responsibility, and the public interest going ahead.
The EFF admitted in their statement that the alienation had a detrimental effect on their capacity to interact with the public positively.
The statement read: "Both parties acknowledge it took longer than it was necessary to resolve the impasse. As a result, it affected the ability of both parties to constructively engage with their audience and constituents."
The party emphasised the need to prioritise collaboration for the sake of media freedom as well as democracy.
IOL Politics