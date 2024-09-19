Malema mocks Pravin Gordhan’s funeral, calls it a ‘ceremony of cats’

The funeral for former minister Pravin Gordhan took place on Thursday. The ceremony was held at the Durban ICC, in KwaZulu-Natal and will be followed by a private cremation. Gordhan died on September 13, 2024, after several months of illness. He was 75.

After being vocal about his opinions on Gordhan following his death, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema took to social media to further express his discontent over the funeral ceremony. Though not direct in his metaphorical shots, it is clear who Malema has cryptically posted about. Malema posted a clip of the late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral which was held at Orlando Stadium in Gauteng and attended by thousands in 2018.

“This is the image of a hero’s funeral, saluting the one who lived and was laid to rest by the people. Not mokete wa dikatse (a ceremony of cats). Malibongwe,” he captioned the clip. This is the image of a hero's funeral, saluting the one who lived and was laid to rest by the people. Not mokete wa dikatse. Malibongwe!✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/VB1cMDZBTh — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 19, 2024 In another post, the EFF leader showed a small tent, saying the shelter would have saved the day, just short of saying the funeral would been better held there than at the vast Durban ICC.

“Gordhan’s legacy is one of failure, exploitation, and corruption. May we never allow another Pravin Gordhan to rise again,” said the EFF in a statement. It further stated that Gordhan was a man whose legacy is inextricably linked to the collapse of our State-Owned Enterprises and the betrayal of the South African people. “We cannot mourn counter progressive forces that stood against the potential of building a successful, sovereign country that serves its people. instead, we are reminded of the wreckage he leaves behind - wreckage that has ravaged the lives of ordinary South Africans.”