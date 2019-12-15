Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has rejected calls by some of the delegates for the disbandment of the party’s paramilitary outfit, the Defender of the Revolution as they accused it of violence and harassment of members.
The calls for the disbandment of the DOR come after violent scuffles that took place on Saturday evening in which some delegates were hospitalised after being pepper sprayed by the DOR.
Malema apologised on Sunday for the violence, adding that the DOR leader, known as “The General”, had been fired from the party.
Malema however rejected calls from delegates for the DOR to be disbanded due to its violent behaviour against EFF members.
“You must never be excited. Don’t be excited. You just stand here and say you don’t want DOR, but you are the product of DOR. You come from disruptive conferences that were protected by DOR and you come here and you get excited. For us to be here, those people of the DOR had to put their lives at risk and that is how you thank them? You come here and tell us you don’t want them,” Malema said.