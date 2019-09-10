EFF leader Julius Malema talks to the members of the media after meeting with Hawks investigators over a case in which he allegedly unlawfully discharged a firearm during a political rally in the Eastern Cape last year. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA).

Pretoria - EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday has labelled the latest Daily Maverick report accusing him of benefiting from the looted funds from VBS Mutual Bank as rubbish. Malema made these remarks outside the Hawks' head office in Pretoria where he had been summoned to give a warning statement over his alleged discharging of a firearm during his party's birthday celebrations at a stadium in East London, Eastern Cape last year.

In a video clip that went viral last year, Malema was seen dancing with other EFF officials on a stage before grabbing a rifle that was leaning against the wall and firing it in the air.

The EFF said at the time that Malema was doing a "simulation act" and didn't use a real gun.

Malema, addressing reporters, said there was "nothing new" in the article by investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk.

The article claimed that Malema used millions looted from VBS as a "personal slush fund" through Mahuna Investments. This included the purchasing of expensive clothing as well as school-related expenses for his son.

"It's absolute rubbish and there's nothing new about the Daily Maverick allegations. I think when she [Van Wyk] goes dry, she looks for something that she's not reported about in the statements she found.

"Let's take the Sandown house for instance. She wrote about it from the beginning and even implicated Dali Mpofu in the Sandown house. We responded to it, what is there to respond again? It's not new... I'm not using Mahuna's money, Mahuna never received money from VBS."

Malema went on to refute the numerous allegations levelled against him, including claims that the money was used for school-related expenses for his son and that he bought Gucci and Louis Vuitton items with the money.

"Louis Vuitton, Gucci, I've worn it before. I don't wear it now. I make no apology about it, I don't buy it with VBS money. I bought Louis Vuitton and Gucci before VBS... anyone who voted for EFF and voted for me, they know that I came to the EFF with Louis Vuitton and Gucci. No one can tell me what to wear and not to wear, I make no apology."

Despite the vehement denial of the numerous allegations levelled against him, the EFF leader said he would not take any legal action against Van Wyk.

Other issues Malema spoke of included attending the funeral of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the recent xenophobic attacks as well as the NPA's decision to prosecute him and EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for the alleged assault of a colonel in the SAPS.

"Another mockery of our system...someone is sitting somewhere making stupid decisions informed by politics and fear of right-wing elements like AfriForum... apply the law," an irate Malema told journalists.