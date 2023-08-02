The EFF leader, Julius Malema, has called on all of its structures to utilise the momentum gained from the 10th anniversary celebrations to maximise all efforts towards helping them to win the 2024 elections. “The battle will now head to the ballot, and the work starts now,” he said.

As the EFF prepares for the elections, Malema said the EFF will begin the process of developing its 2024 national and provincial elections manifesto, through massive consultations with all sectors of society, to deliver a people’s manifesto. He said the 2024 elections will be the most important since the democratic polls in 1994. “Let us all continue with our responsibilities of rescuing our communities from poverty, lack of service delivery, and racial discrimination,” he said.

He urged fighters to intensify the political education of their people, and the EFF voter registration campaign. He also encouraged people to register to vote in South Africa. Malema was addressing the press conference at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Johannesburg on Wednesday in the closing of their 10th Anniversary programmes.

The EFF 10th Anniversary took place at the FNB stadium this past weekend. Malema thanked all the people who took part in the event and filled the stadium. According to the stadium management reports, Malema confirmed that there were 97 436 supporters at the stadium on Saturday.

"We take this opportunity to thank all commissars, provincial leaders, regional leaders, and most importantly, the lifeblood of our organisation, the ground forces who formed part of the successful programmes of the EFF on the Road To FNB Stadium," he said. He said the anniversary happened through the dedication of all the structures.