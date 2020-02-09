Pretoria - The EFF has vowed to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) if Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan still remains in office on Thursday.
EFF president Julius Malema made the vow when he addressed the media in Erasmia, outside Pretoria following his party’s extended national executive committee meeting on Sunday.
“If Cyril (Ramaphosa) starts speaking. We will also speak,” Malema said.
He claimed that Ramaphosa had not recorded a single victory or achievement since his election when Jacob Zuma was removed saying under his watch the economy was contracting, recording some of the highest unemployment rates in the world; with over 50% of the youth effectively out of work.
“His government is dismantling and destabilising State Owned Enterprises, which are a people’s property, in order to justify privatisation and mass retrenchment of workers. In essence, he is effectively enabling white monopoly capital to take over SOEs and restrict the role of the state in the economy and industrial development in general. This is a reversal of the 1994 gains where the interests of the white minority reigned supreme over the interests of the black majority,” Malema said .