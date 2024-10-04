Malema says EFF won’t tolerate lazy representatives

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he will not tolerate laziness from party public representatives who do not conduct oversight visits as part of their constituency work. This is not the first Malema publicly threatened to expel party members for not being active while citizens needed services.

Previously, Malema fired scores of party representatives for failing to organise buses to the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebration at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg in July 2023. On Thursday, Malema took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a stern warning to the party members who planning to be on a go-slow. “All EFF public representatives conduct oversight visits as part of their constituency work. Those who believe they can escape accountability through laziness are mistaken.

“We will take action against any such behaviour, regardless of any threats of joining the old-age hostel. Rest assured, there will be no tolerance for laziness,” his post read. While reprimanding lazy EFF officials, Malema’s remarks were aimed at those contemplating joining what he termed “the old-age hostel.” This was an indirect jab at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party led by former President Jacob Zuma. Recently, several prominent members of the party have resigned to join the MKP.

Among them was Floyd Shivambu, Malema's former close friend, considered, as family and deputy, who dropped a bombshell about him leaving the party. This move shocked a lot of members, as this came as a surprise to many of them, including the leader. Shivambu said his departure was not because he lost confidence in the EFF, but a political choice.