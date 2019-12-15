EFF leader Julius Malema speaks during the second national people’s assembly in Nasrec. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Never kneel before anyone and never personalise the revolution. These were the words uttered by the EFF's leader Julius Malema after de lagates spontaneously went close the stage to kneel and sing a song praising Malema following his opening address on Saturday.



"Stop looking for people from somewhere like those people who came here singing and kneeling down here in front of me and the officials and then the papers write that Malema is a cult, people are kneeling before him as if I asked them to kneel before me. I never asked you to kneel before me. Don't kneel before me I don't want that."



