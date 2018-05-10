Mahikeng - EFF leader Julius Malema has threatened legal action if newly appointed acting premier of the North West, Wendy Nelson, is not removed from her position.

"If they do not remove her then we are going to court. You can only appoint an acting premier if the premier is not in country. But Mahumapelo is around. What is this unconstitutional thing that you allow the new dawn to do?" asked Malema on Thursday during a briefing with the media.

Nelson was appointed in an acting capacity on Wednesday, and she has already been sworn in.

Her appointment comes after the North West ANC announced on Wednesday that Premier Supra Mahumapelo had taken an indefinite leave of absence.

This is after he rescinded his resignation after confirming on Tuesday that he would publicly resign from his position. Mahumapelo's briefing on his future was cancelled on Wednesday morning as the provincial executive committee (PEC) held a meeting to discuss his future.

ALSO READ: Wendy Nelson appointed acting North West premier

The PEC had asked him not to go ahead with a public announcement and said he would remain as Premier as internal ANC processes were underway.

Acting provincial secretary Susan Dantjie said the PEC would engage with the ANC national leadership.

Mahumapelo's decision to stay on as premier has been seen as a defiance of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who asked him to step down last week.

His actions have also angered opposition parties in the province with both the DA and the EFF threatening legal action to remove Nelson as acting premier.

Malema criticized Ramaphosa for not taking action against Mahumapelo.

The ANC Youth League in the province said it would not recognise Mahumapelo as premier.

The Revolutionary Council in the North West has also spoken against Mahumapelo and has called on the ANC national leadership to disband the entire PEC.

The North West had been gripped by protests for weeks as residents took to the streets demanding that Mahumapelo be recalled. They accused him of corruption and maladministration.

The ANC’s alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu, have supported calls for his removal.

The province’s health department was placed under administration by Cabinet and the SA Defence Force had to step in and assist public hospital employees as a strike by Nehawu had crippled the province’s healthcare system.

Politics Hub