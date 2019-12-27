Malema to hand out gifts to elderly in his home town









EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema is visiting his hometown of Seshego in Limpopo on Friday, where he is set to dish out food hampers and blankets. This has been his party’s traditional practice since its formation six years ago in which he pledged to care for the elderly living in the communities. Last year, Malema donated a tractor to the elderly in Seshego, giving them an opportunity “to work the land”. The event, held annually, is also used by the party to woo the elderly to enlist with the EFF - a party initially founded by mostly young people, most of whom deserted the ANC after Malema was expelled from the ANC Youth League. Malema also managed to recruit a substantial number of PAC members.

Today’s event will be held at the Kgobaganang Sports Ground in Ward 13; and another at Masecha Primary School Sports Ground on December 30. The party had during its second national assembly held at Nasrec resolved that the Presidency must take care of all social development projects.

The EFF made this proposal, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa promised during his inauguration in May that no South African would be forced to live in poverty by the year 2050.

EFF MP Delisile Ngwenya who delivered the party commission’s report on social development said: “South Africa needs a co-ordinated and skilled approach to deal with poverty. All initiatives scattered across government can be co-ordinated from a central point. The president (Cyril Ramaphosa) must take full responsibility and all programmes related to poverty alleviation must be directed by the Presidency.”

In Gauteng, acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi also announced a multibillion-rand strategy to restore the dignity of the poor in the province, starting with children on December 8.

“The strategy will protect the poor, the weak and vulnerable by providing solid services that will move them from dependency to independence. It will remove some beneficiaries from relying on social grants to work opportunities within government projects.”

Lesufi said the five pillars of the strategy were food security and urban farming, economic inclusion, social inclusion, skills development and education, health and safety and environmental sustainability.

The four-phase strategy will start immediately with protecting children, especially children in child-headed families, children in anti-abuse centres and children in distress.

Lesufi said the strategy aimed to benefit about 160000 children in total with 20000 children targeted this festive season. Children in need of immediate support would be identified by members of society.

Political Bureau