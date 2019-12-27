This has been his party’s traditional practice since its formation six years ago in which he pledged to care for the elderly living in the communities.
Last year, Malema donated a tractor to the elderly in Seshego, giving them an opportunity “to work the land”.
The event, held annually, is also used by the party to woo the elderly to enlist with the EFF - a party initially founded by mostly young people, most of whom deserted the ANC after Malema was expelled from the ANC Youth League.
Malema also managed to recruit a substantial number of PAC members.