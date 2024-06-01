Malema to outline EFF’s way forward following 'not numbering' 2024 election results

Against the background of less than par electoral performance, the Economic Freedom Fighters's (EFF) Commander-in-Chief (CIC) Julius Malema is expected to outline the programme for his party going forward on Saturday at Midday at the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand. This is as the party is trailw behind the likes of the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and the newly formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The EFF is set to lose some of its gains from the last election by as much as two percent. The top five includes also the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) with the EFF sitting at the forth place. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) is occupying the sixth spot. The EFF is well over the one million mark.

As coalition talks mount, the negotiations between all the key political players in the South African landscape are engaged in intense discussions. This is to determine the governance roadmap for the country including key provinces, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng, the economic hub. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is currently hosting the election results at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Former president Jacob Zuma's party, MKP, has shocked many game players with others surprised by its election results. But as things stand, it seems like the ANC has lost its outright majority in the national assembly and will possibly have to consider a coalition government to retain power in future. However, addressing the media at the national ROC on Friday, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu welcomed the party hitting over a million mark, saying "we respect the decisions of South African voters and appreciate that."

Shivambu also commended MKP for playing a part in taking the ANC out of complete control of power. He was responding to a question about the skyrocketing numbers of Zuma's party. "We are now going to have a government that is going to be constituted by different political parties and the EFF is going to play a central role in that regard," he said. Speaking to the issues of coalition, Shivambu made it clear that they would talk to political parties with the aim of constituting government within a requisite period of time.

Usually, after an election, the first sitting of the National Assembly must take place at a time and on a date determined by the Chief Justice, but not exceeding more than 14 days after the results announcement. Meanwhile, fuming EFF MP Vuyani Pambo slammed the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for its persistent election day glitches which were experienced during the elections, saying it created a mistrust against the electoral body. Pambo also questioned the DA's votes, especially coming from Muslim communities.