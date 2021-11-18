Malema to slaughter cattle, thanking EFF supporters for votes

Johannesburg - It’s all systems go as the EFF is gearing to host major rallies to thank their supporters in Ekurhuleni and Limpopo this Saturday. The party will host “Siyabonga Rally” after their performance in the elections. The party in 2016 achieved 8.19% and 761 seats across the country, this year they clinched 10.31% and 982 seats.

EFF leader Julius Malema, who dubbed this celebration a “festival of the poor”, has invited all their supporters and loyal volunteers to come out in numbers at Winnie Mandela in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni and Sekhukhune Sports Ground in Limpopo on Saturday. He promised to slaughter cows so that people can feast and dance to celebrate with the party. Malema declined to say how many cattle would be slaughtered, saying one cannot count food.

“The rally on Saturday will thank our people in Thembisa who gave us the mandate. We must make sure that the rally becomes successful, at the forefront of it is the volunteers of the EFF. “We need to thank them for doing this difficult job and for continuing to be loyal and disciplined members. We also want to say to our people, let us go back to the drawing board and continue to serve our people,” Malema said. Malema also invited all journalists to attend the rally, saying that the party can cook for them on Friday.

“We are slaughtering on Friday for the people. Those journalists with necessary energy can cook the insides for you on Friday at 10am,” he said. Former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu on his Twitter page wrote: “Fighters, please thank our voters and members for the achievements of 2016 and 2021 to change the South African political and local government space. Through hard work the EFF reduced the once-mighty ANC to beggars who depend on small right-wing regional and ethnic parties for survival. We are very close.” [email protected]