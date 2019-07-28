EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters at the party's 6th-anniversary celebration in Nelspruit. Picture: EFF/Twitter

Nelspruit - EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday used the party’s sixth anniversary celebrations to attack Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and declare its fight for his removal. Addressing a packed KaNyamazane Stadium in Nelspruit, Malema said the EFF would ensure Gordhan was fired, like the party did with former president Jacob Zuma.

“We are not playing in the EFF when we say Pravin is going to be removed. You must know Pravin will be removed,” Malema said to applause from the crowd.

“Pravin will go, the same way the EFF said (former Nelson Mandela Bay Metro mayor Athol) Trollip will go, he’s gone. The same way we said (former Cabinet minister) Malusi Gigaba will go, he’s gone. The same way we said (former finance minister) Nhlanhla Nene will go, he’s gone. So Pravin Gordhan, let’s tell you now, you can kick and scream your door is open.”

Malema told the crowd that politicians more powerful than Gordhan had fallen. “You (Gordhan) must ask Zuma, we humbled him.”

According to Malema, Gordhan should know the EFF has pronounced on him. He said claims that the EFF was obsessed with Gordhan were similar to those made during its campaign to have Zuma ousted.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended President Cyril Ramaphosa take action against Gordhan for his role in the establishment of an alleged Sars “rogue” intelligence unit when he was its commissioner.

Gordhan has asked the North Gauteng High Court to interdict the implementation of Mkhwebane’s report. Judgment in the matter is expected to be delivered next week.

Malema also warned Ramaphosa that, although the EFF was not calling for him to step down, he must listen to the “loud whispering” or else he will follow his predecessor Zuma, who was recalled by the ANC in February last year.

“You will be sent home, Ramaphosa, if you are not careful.”

Mkhwebane recently found that Ramaphosa misled Parliament on a R500 000 donation to his ANC presidential campaign by African Global Operations, the notorious company formerly known as Bosasa.

Ramaphosa has indicated that he intends filing for a High Court review of Mkhwebane’s report.

Malema said the EFF was not protecting Mkhwebane.

“We are protecting chapter nine institutions. The Office of the Public Protector must be protected against the ANC, Ramaphosa and Gordhan,” he said, adding that the EFF did not care whether the person occupying the office was its favourite or not.

He said the office of the public protector must always be intact.

Malema echoed party secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s sentiments earlier in the day.

Gardee said Mkhwebane must be allowed to complete her seven-year term amidst calls for her to be axed by Parliament.

Malema also took a swipe at Deputy President David Mabuza, describing him as “rotten”.

“Mpumalanga produced a rotten deputy president called ‘DD’ Mabuza,” he said.

Malema said the province’s residents do not get jobs as long as they are not part of Mabuza’s faction in the ANC. He said Mpumalanga was the most corrupt province in the country.

“We are tired of illiterate leaders like ‘DD’ Mabuza, who think you need a tax clearance certificate to be a businessman and engage in illicit financial flows. We don’t want such illiterates who specialise in smoking. Everything they come across they just smoke it,” he said.

