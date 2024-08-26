Malema vows to rebuild EFF in KZN, calls Zuma’s MK party a ‘ruthless tsunami’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EEF) leader Julius Malema has vowed to revive the party’s support in KwaZulu-Natal, after its dismal showing during the general elections in what he called the “ruthless tsunami” of uMkhonto WeSizwe. Malema made these remarks on August 25 during the funeral service for Mama Twala, the mother of the party’s provincial chairperson, Mongezi Twala.

In his address, he informed mourners that leaders from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the African National Congress (ANC) in the province were present at the funeral service. Malema, speaking from the podium, emphasised that losing a parent, especially a mother, is one of life's most painful experiences. He lauded Twala’s mother for her crucial role in moulding her son into the man he is today.

“Comrade Mongezi, we cannot stand here today and claim to have known your mother personally, but we can confidently say that she was a good human being, because of the products of her work and that product is you.” Malema said that knowing Twala as a decent and loyal person, it’s clear his mother was equally decent and loyal. “We know your mother through you, because you are the product of her efforts, and as she reaches her final resting place, we want to say to Mama Twala, lala Mama, usebenzile! (Rest well Mama, you’ve worked),” he said.

During his address to the mourners, Malema seized the moment to address the party's poor results in the May 29 general elections. Under his leadership, the party’s top decision-making body met in KZN over the weekend to probe the reasons behind their significant vote losses. The party faced a severe setback in the general elections, dropping from 10% to 2% of the vote.

Jacob Zuma’s MK party secured a commanding 45% in the province, overshadowing both the EFF and ANC, which garnered 18%. The EFF also suffered a major loss when the Floyd Shivambu, the former deputy president of the party ditched the red berets for the sepears of MK party. “Our mother passed at a time when we were trying to find the answers to our performance during the elections here in KZN,” Malema said.

He said Twala’s mother died when he was trying very hard to survive the “tsunami that hit everyone in KZN, called uMkhonto Wesizwe”. “That tsunami was ruthless. As Mongezi is trying to analyse how this tsunami came, his mother passes on. As we stand here today, I feel a great deal of pain because I was unable to express to mama Twala how proud we are of her son, who stood bravely at the centre of that tsunami and never once showed signs of ubugwala (cowardice).” Malema acknowledged that Zuma’s MK party outperformed the EFF in the elections and vowed to restore the party's lost ground.

“The truth of the matter is that the old man in Nkandla (Referring to Jacob Zuma) shocked all of us but we’ll never allow that shock to happen again and we’ll rebuild the EFF with your son here in KZN Mama, with him by our side.” “We’ll return to the battlefield with your soldier and regain our strength through hard work and determination,” he said. Malema told the mourners that they are in the province to find out what “Zuma has done to take their numbers”.

He said that though Twala is mourning the death of his mother, he is expecting him to be on the “picket line” on Monday. “A leader is allowed to mourn and cry, and then we must soldier on and carry those we love in our hearts as an inspiration to confront all the difficulties in our lives.” Malema also described a government of national unity (GNU) as a “big trouble,” which he said was a grand coalition between the ANC and DA.

“The ANC being very weak, anyone who goes into coalition with them can take them to any direction that person wants. So, today the people who are governing this country is the DA under Hellen Zille, and the ANC is just following.” Malema emphasised they have a duty to protect the “gains of 1994” and stressed that while black unity is essential, it should not be under the leadership of Zuma. “What does the old man (Referring to Jacob Zuma) have to do with the future? The black unity must be led by the youth such as Mongezi, who are part of a solid organisation with solid policies.”