Cape Town - EFF leader Julius Malema has discouraged the state from sending former president Jacob Zuma to jail in the event that he is found guilty of
corruption relating to the arms deal saga.
This comes as Zuma is still fighting charges against him at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, with his next appearance being on May 6.
Addressing the Press Club of SA in Cape Town on Friday, Malema stressed that he believed Zuma had to account for the allegations against him before the courts.
“If there are charges against him, he must go to court and answer those charges,” said Malema.
He said he was however not convinced that Zuma had to be imprisoned if found guilty.