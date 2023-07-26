Malema’s 2024 poll salvo: Free SA from ANC, Rupert, Oppenheimer rule

Economic Freedom Fighter’s leader Julius Malema has ramped up the party’s push to clinch power in the 2024 national general election by calling on South Africa’s youth to treat next year’s elections as “your own 1994”. Malema, who is leading the party’s celebration trail as it commemorates 10 years of its existence this month, made a clarion call for the youth to march to the polls next year to cast their vote that would restore the government as a government for the people.

Malema encouraged young voters to take back the country from those who “actually” controlled it, naming Johan Rupert and the Oppenheimer family. He told the rally that the EFF was the only party that continuously spoke against Johan Rupert and the Oppenheimers “who stole our land and continue to preside over our economy as a minority at the expense of the majority”. “Why? Because we are not in the pockets of the white monopoly capitalists, and we are the only ones that are not being controlled by the white monopoly capitalists.

“Let us make sure that we take government away from Sibanya Water and put it back into the hands of the people. Let us take government from the Oppenheimers and put it back into the hands of the people. Let us take government back from Johan Rupert and put it back into the hands of the people. “Let us go reclaim what belongs to us. We want a government of the people, for the people, because the government of today has turned against its people,” Malema said. “Next year, we are making history. 2024 is your 1994 as the youth of South Africa.”