Malema’s firearm discharge trial to start in East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday

MAYIBONGWE MAQHINA EFF leader Julius Malema’s firearm discharge trial is expected to start in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after the trial was postponed on Monday to afford the new prosecutor time to prepare.

The court heard that prosecutor, advocate Elna Smit, who handled the case since 2018, resigned suddenly. State advocate Joel Cesar, who has taken over, asked for postponement, saying he needed time to go through the statements and consult with witnesses. Malema’s lawyer, advocate Laurence Hodes opposed the application for postponement, saying the court was dealing with the incident that took place in July 2018.

He listed instances when the case was postponed until when the trial dates were agreed to last August. Hodes, who indicated that Malema would plead not guilty, said they were notified on Friday that the prosecution team would seek a postponement. “We have an instruction to oppose any postponement,” he said, adding that they had cleared the entire week in anticipation for the trial.

Magistrate Twannett Olivier said it was brought to court’s attention on Monday morning that Cesar would take over the matter. She said after considering all facts, the court should act in the interests of all parties and be fair. “I will allow the state indulgence to consult,” she said before granting the postponement.

“I trust for the trial to commence,” she said. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said this week has been set aside for the trial. Malema is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and failure to take reasonable precaution to person or property, and reckless endangerment to person or property.