Mall of Thembisa appeals for protection amid looting threats

The Mall of Thembisa in Clayville, Gauteng, has been made aware of a second round of looting expected to take place on Wednesday night and is thus appealing to law enforcement agencies to assist in protecting the mall.

A statement reads that the mall, which only opened its doors in November last year, became victim to looting yesterday.

“After coming under significant attack from high calibre, live ammunition throughout the night of Tuesday 13 July, the mall was able to repel the threat thanks to the hard work and commitment of the teams on site.

“It has however been credibly confirmed that we will face more intense and organised attacks tonight, Wednesday 14 July. We are calling on law enforcement agencies, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and government to assist us in protecting the mall at all costs.