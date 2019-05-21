ANC NEC member Malusi Gigaba. File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA).

Parliament - Former Speaker Baleka Mbete and ex-Minister Malusi Gigaba have withdrawn their names from the list of ANC MPs to be sworn-in on Wednesday. The withdrawal of their names in the party’s list comes after the ANC held its first caucus in Parliament.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) announced new presiding officers this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his new Cabinet on Sunday.

The withdrawal of Mbete and Gigaba from the ANC list comes after another former Cabinet Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was moved to Parliament.

Mokonyane was appointed the House chairperson by the ANC.

She had faced accusations linked to Bosasa.

Gigaba left Cabinet a few months ago and his position at home affairs was taken by Siyabonga Cwele.

Mbete had served as Speaker for several years.

