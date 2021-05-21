Malusi Gigaba granted leave to cross-examine estranged wife Norma Mngoma at Zondo commission

Johannesburg - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted former minister Malusi Gigaba the opportunity to cross-examine his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma at the State Capture Commission. However, the cross-examination will have to take place on another day.

Mngoma said she did not feel comfortable waiting until late on Friday to be cross-examined given the security threat that caused the sudden halting of proceedings on Thursday night. She also told the commission she did not have enough sleep due to concerns over her security after the threat.

Mngoma has been giving explosive testimony at the commission regarding her husband's relationship with the Gupta family, how they funded their lavish lifestyle and vacations and even assisted Gigaba's extended family with money.

While Zondo granted Gigaba leave to cross-examine Mngoma, he warned he could not afford his legal team a long time to do so as the commission was pressed for time.

He said the cross-examination could take place on a weekend, early in the morning or late in the evening, but definitely before the end of May.

Earlier in her testimony, evidence-leader advocate Anton Myburgh read a portion of Gigaba's statement where he alleged Mngoma was part of a scheme to destroy him politically.

Gigaba alleged Mngoma’s appearance at the State Capture was part of that scheme.

He also alleged in his written statement Mngoma's car was bought for her as a reward for "dragging me through the mud".

Mngoma denied Gigaba's allegations, saying she paid for her vehicle and her lifestyle.

"I pay for everything myself. He was the only one in the house who didn't pay for anything because the state pays for everything. I take care of myself. He would only help me when we went on holiday," Mngoma said.

She said their household expenses wasn't too much as most of it was paid for by the state, including their helpers’ salary which came from the Department of Public Works.

Gigaba also accused Mngoma of trying to strong-arm him into a divorce settlement.

But Mngoma said that was untrue.

"Divorce is not a big deal to me. Malusi is making it a big deal. It's not like I will get much. He doesn't even have that much," she said.

She also denied her appearance at the commission was due to their pending divorce.

Gigaba is expected to take the stand shortly to give evidence.

The inquiry continues.

Political Bureau