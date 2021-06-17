Malusi Gigaba: Norma Mngoma behind plot to kill me

Johannesburg - The mud-slinging match between former minister Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife Norma Mngoma continued at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday evening. This time, Gigaba confirmed he approached the police after receiving information that Mngoma was the mastermind behind a plot to kill him last year.

He also continued to accuse Mngoma of being a pathological liar “who lied on a daily basis”. Gigaba told the commission that he approached the minister of police for advise after he received a text message which alleged Mngoma hired people to kill him. “The minister said he would ask those in charge of investigating political murders to contact me,” he said.

He said he was then contacted by a Captain Mavuso to provide a statement regarding the plot to kill him. When probed by evidence-leader Advocate Anton Myburgh, Gigaba said he could not remember exactly when he made his statement to the police “but it was in the first half of the year”. When Mngoma damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to her husbands' friend Peterson Siyaya in July last year, Gigaba said he contacted the same Captain Mavuso “because he was already investigating a case involving [Mngoma]”.

He told the commission that after making his statement about the plot to kill him, he had not heard anything further regarding that case. “I have not been given any progress regarding that investigation.” In August last year, IOL reported that Mngoma was not aware of the conspiracy to commit murder allegations levelled against her.