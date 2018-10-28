Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba says a video of a sexual nature has been used in an attempt to blackmail him. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips
Cape Town - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says a video of a sexual nature, which was stolen when his cell phone was hacked in 2016/2017 has been used in an attempt to blackmail him and is now circulating among politicians.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Gigaba revealed that the video was first used to try and blackmail him when he was appointed finance minister in March 2017. According to Gigaba, he rebuffed the attempt and reported the incident to the relevant authorities.

Now it appears the video has surfaced again - and this time it is circulating among politicians . Gigaba apologised to his family for the embarrassment which they may suffer as a result of the video which he says was "meant for our eyes only".

Gigaba's spokesperson has confirmed that the video does not feature the minister's wife Norma. It is reportedly a video of Gigaba alone, which he made for his wife.










IOL