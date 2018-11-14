Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba has resigned. Picture: Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba will not be let off the hook despite tendering his resignation from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet. Gigaba on Tuesday became the second minister to fall from grace in Ramaphosa’s administration after former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene stepped down after testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

The Presidency confirmed late on Tuesday afternoon that the embattled Gigaba quit as pressure mounted for his axing.

This as the official opposition took Ramaphosa to court to have the appointments of Gigaba and Minister for Women Bathabile Dlamini reviewed and set aside.

On Tuesday, Parliament said he stood to be called to clarify any matters to the parliamentary inquiry into the naturalisation of the Guptas.

Home affairs portfolio committee chairperson Hlomane Chauke said they had noted Gigaba's resignation, but said the inquiry into the naturalisation of the Guptas would go ahead.

“The inquiry (into) the naturalisation of the Guptas will determine if we call him. It is suspended for now, but we may have to call him. We wait for one person,” he said.

The DA's Haniff Hoosen said Gigaba has done the right thing by resigning, but the Gupta naturalisation inquiry should continue.

“The principle of accountability must continue. It is clear that if Gigaba was professing innocence, he would have never resigned. It is acceptance on his side that he has done wrong,” Hoosen said.

The ethics committee said it had still to decide what to do after Gigaba's resignation.

The ethics committee said it had still to decide what to do after Gigaba’s resignation.

Co-chairperson of the committee, Omie Singh, said he was not able to comment because he was not clear as to whether Gigaba had resigned as both minister and MP.

The DA’s chief whip, John Steenhuisen, said Gigaba’s resignation did not absolve him of wrongdoing. “We have already laid criminal charges of perjury against Mr Gigaba and will pursue those charges to ensure justice is served.”

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said Gigaba had no choice but to go. “There was a lot of pressure from the president because he had to fire him anyway over the Fireblade matter. It took the public protector’s findings and the report of the portfolio committee on home affairs, because it found he had lied in granting Fireblade Aviation a licence, for him to resign.”

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Gigaba’s decision to step aside was a sign of the increasing maturity of democracy and of leadership willing to put the country ahead of their own individual situations.

“As indicated in his letter of resignation, this does not constitute an admission of guilt on his part but will allow him sufficient time and space to reflect and attend to the current challenges. We commend Comrade Malusi for choosing the revolution over himself and to place the interests of the ANC and the country above his own.”

