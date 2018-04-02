Friends and family members lay flowers outside the house of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto. Picture: Matthews Baloyi/ ANA/African News Agency

Johannesburg - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, declared that the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela would be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

“Mam’ Winnie deserves the highest respect our nation can demonstrate in honour of a patriot and citizen who served our nation and humanity at large with distinction during our liberation struggle and throughout our democratic dispensation,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The Presidency said that a Special Official Funeral Category 1 entails elements of military ceremonial honours and was declared -- in line with the Presidency’s State -- Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy, for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president.

Madikizela-Mandela was a recipient of the Order of Luthuli in silver for her “excellent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa,” the Presidency said.

"In line with this declaration, the National Flag shall, with immediate effect, fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad. This will be observed until the evening of 14 April 2018. The President has further declared national days of mourning from today, 3 April 2018 until 14 April 2018," the Presidency said in a statement.

"In terms of the President’s declaration, the official memorial service for Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be held at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church, Mkhize Street, Soweto, on Wednesday, 11 April 2018. The Special Official Funeral proceedings will be held at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, on Saturday, 14 April 2018."

The Presidency said that further details would be announced as arrangements were being finalised in consultation between government and Madikizela-Mandela's family.

Anti-apartheid activist and former wife of the late president Nelson Mandela -- Madikizela-Mandela -- died at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday, she was 81.

