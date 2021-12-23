’Mama Lillian Diedericks would not want a state funeral’

ANC veteran Ilva Mackay-Langa says prior to her passing, the late ANC Struggle stalwart and trade unionist, Mama Lillian Diedericks, reiterated that she did not want a state funeral. Mackay-Langa said, instead, Diedericks requested that the funds go towards establishing an education trust for those who wish to attend school or pursue tertiary education.

Diedericks passed away at her home in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday afternoon. The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed. “Mama Lilly was very strong and principled, with high regard for doing things correctly. She was an excellent linguist, very fluent in three languages - English, Afrikaans and Xhosa.

“She had high respect and integrity of money due to her trade union background. Mama Lilly always said if the government wants to honour her passing, they must use the money towards education,” said Macay-Langa, who saw her for the last time on December 17 during her 96th birthday celebrations. ANC MP Cedric Frolick said he knew Diedericks for most of his life as they were from the same area. His mother and the late ANC stalwart were friends.

“During her later years, she never changed - frank, straightforward, brutally honest on things that happened, hated being patronised - her contribution in the struggle was not done for recognition. She did it for a cause, she lived that ethos. “She would recall the noble objectives of what the struggle of liberation was all about. Mama Lily believed people should get up and work for themselves and not rely on state funds. She also gave honest assessments on the ANC,” Frolick said. Describing the sombre moment when learning about her passing, Frolick said he visited her family home and could immediately sense a deep loss - a loss not only for her family but the ANC as well.