Mamabolo admits claiming Julius Malema abused his wife was ‘uncalled for’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - Controversial ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo has apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa, for claiming the firebrand politician abused her, in Parliament and on other platforms. Malema’s lawyer Ian Levitt on Thursday told Independent Media that a court order was agreed upon between the parties on Wednesday, with Mamabolo also accepting that he will have to pay Malema’s legal costs. In terms of the order handed down by the Limpopo High Court, Mamabolo would have to apologise. Levitt warned that if Mamabolo did not apologise he will be in contempt of court. In the purported court order published on social media, Mamabolo offered a sincere and unreserved apology to the Malema’s for his unfortunate comments. ”It was indeed uncalled for. No one should falsely accuse anyone, or even joke about gender-based violence. I understand that this put not only you in harm but also your children,” reads the document.

Mamabolo undertook to never repeat his comments again.

Last month, the ANC leader posted a message on his social media accounts stating: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise and retract the insensitive statements that I have made in Parliament and outside regarding gender-based violence which was allegedly happening in your household. My question to Mr Malema, in terms of rule 14L (a) of the Joint Sitting (rules), was influenced by the SMSes and Whatsapp messages that I received from the so-called ‘Mantoa’s friends’.”

He later deleted the post.

After Mamabolo made his claims, Malema shot back and told the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address that he (Ramaphosa) had abused his late second wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

Ramaphosa never responded directly to Malema’s accusations but condemned the use of gender-based violence for political points-scoring.

The president apologised to Malema and the EFF leader accepted it, later tendering his own apology.

Mantoa had said she would never let any man abuse her or ever look away when other women are abused.

”I’m nurturing three boys of my own, and they will grow up to become gentlemen. I cannot make them gentle and responsible men by concealing violence in my own home and private space, doing so will be teaching them that violence can be tolerated.”

Mamabolo did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Political Bureau