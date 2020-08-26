Mamabolo hails Gauteng academic hospitals collaborative approach to fighting Covid-19

Pretoria – Gauteng’s acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo has hailed the department for ensuring all major academic hospitals in the province worked together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. “The strengthening of working relations among hospitals evidenced during the Covid-19 pandemic through cluster collaborations is something that can lead to better patient experience,” Mamabolo said. Mamabolo is currently acting health MEC after Gauteng’s Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku took leave of absence after he was fingered in controversial tender contracts to Thandisizwe Madzikane Diko, the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko. Masuku and his wife, Loyiso, who works for the City of Johannesburg, along with Khusela Diko, have all been on leave since the end of July.

Mamabolo said the clusters are led by the four academic hospitals; Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital (DGMAH), Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH), Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH).

Data on the number of usable general wards and ICU beds between 2010 and 2020 shows that there is a general improvement in this area.

The cluster approach has assisted in the sharing of skills, expertise and most importantly the establishment of a bed management hub.

He said it also aided in improving appropriate admission of patients according to their level of care.

Mamabolo said the reasons for changes in the number of the general ward and ICU beds during this period included among other things, an increase in population numbers, shortage, staff shortages as a result of inadequate posts, increase in high-risk pregnancy cases and an increase in violence and trauma cases.

Political Bureau