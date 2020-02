Mamabolo ready to defend claims that Malema abused wife









Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo during President Cyril Ramaphosa. Screengrab YouTube/Parliament Cape Town - ANC MP Boy Mamabolo is unfazed by Julius Malema’s decision to take him to court for alleging the EFF leader had abused his wife. Malema and his wife are suing Mamabolo for R1 million each over the claims. However, Mamabolo said on Wednesday he never spoke to anyone outside of Parliament. He said he would defend himself in court if the matter went ahead. “We are going to court. Let’s go to court. I am going to prove my facts in court,” said Mamabolo.

The ANC MP made the allegations during the State of the Nation address last Thursday.

Malema said Mamabolo repeated the allegations outside of Parliament and was now suing him for R1m.

Mamabolo had made the allegation again during the SONA debate, when he asked Malema if he was abusing his wife.

The EFF leader then said President Cyril Ramaphosa was abusing his late former wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

ANC MPs said Malema was not answering the question but causing a distraction with his answer.

Other MPs warned that the issue of gender-based violence cannot be used as a political football.

They said many women were killed and raped in the country.

The issue of gender-based violence needed to be handled in a sensitive manner, they said.

Political Bureau