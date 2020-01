Mamusa by-election: DA dissapointed as ANC retains wards









The Freedom Front Plus has won a DA ward in Schweizer-Reneke, North West. Photo: Molaole Montsho Rustenburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is disappointed with the results of the Mamusa by-election, it said on Thursday.

"We have learnt serious lessons over the past year and acknowledge that the mistakes we made in 2019 contributed to the defeat," said the party's provincial leader, Joe McGluwa.

He said the DA would be finalising its investigation into the mishandling of the Schweizer-Reneke matter and would communicate the outcome soon.





"We believe that the people of Mamusa deserve better, but we respect the voters’ choice," said McGluwa.





The DA lost ward 9 to the Freedom Front Plus, while the ANC retained the eight wards it won in the 2016 municipal elections.





The by-election followed the dissolution of the municipality in October after a collapse of service delivery.





In the dissolved council, the ANC occupied 11 seats, while the Forum 4 Service Delivery was the official opposition with three seats.





The Economic Freedom Fighters had two seats and the DA and Freedom Front Plus had one seat each.





The ANC also retained ward 16 in the Moses Kotane municipality.