Freedom Front Plus has grabbed a ward seat from the Democratic Alliance in the Mamusa municipal by-election. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - The newly-elected council of Mamusa in North West had a massive task ahead to ensure that the municipality did not fail, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said on Thursday. "The newly constituted council has a mammoth task ahead of them in ensuring that the municipality does not return to being the failure which it was, the failure which had led to the collapse in governance, management and service delivery," said Samwu provincial secretary, Vincent Diphoko.

But, he said, the union was looking forward to working with the new council to ensure service delivery was improved.

"We are open to assisting the council and administration to avoid it being the failure that it previously was."

In Wednesday's by-election, the ANC retained the eight wards it won in the municipal election in 2016, and the Democratic Alliance lost ward 9 to the Freedom Front Plus.