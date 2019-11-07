Johannesburg - A group of senior City of Tshwane managers want the R318 million bonus agreement the municipality reached with striking workers scrapped and the bosses’ 18% pay hikes reinstated.
The City previously reached the agreement with the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) in August after widespread violence in the capital city that caused damage estimated at R500m.
In terms of the agreement with the two unions, the municipality agreed to pay a one-off ex gratia payment of between R7000 and R15000 to its employees as an equalisation allowance, and to scrap the 18% salary increase earmarked for the group and divisional heads with immediate effect.
The 45 managers include executives who report directly to the city manager (section 56 managers) as well as group and divisional heads (non-section 56 managers.
They have asked the Labour Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to set aside the deal between the municipality, Samwu and Imatu which occurred in August. This effectively suspends the implementation of the 18% salary increase until the completion of a benchmarking process, and pending the institution and finalisation of their review proceedings on the decision to temporarily halt the pay hike.