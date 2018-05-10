Parliament - Government on Thursday again condemned acts of gender-based violence.

Briefing journalists on the outcomes of the fortnightly cabinet meeting, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyana said Cabinet had not discussed convicted woman beater ANC MP Mduduzi Manana Manana as an individual but broader issues of gender-based violence, a series of which have recently rocked the country.

"Without dealing with Mduduzi Manana as an individual, Cabinet has a view on gender-based violence and that includes actions that are similar to those done by Mduduzi Manana and therefore the condemnation does apply also to him."

In September last year, Manana admitted guilt and paid a R100 000 fine after footage emerged of him beating three women at a restaurant in Johannesburg. He also resigned from his post as deputy higher education minister. However, the ruling African National Congress has come under fire for not recalling him as an MP.

African News Agency/ANA