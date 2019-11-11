Durban - A Mandela Day event hosted by the uMgungundlovu District Municipality has come back to haunt the local council.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe procurement-related matters in the KwaZulu-Natal district municipality, which is known to host its annual Mandela Day marathon.
In a proclamation published recently, Ramaphosa said: “The municipality or the State suffered losses that may be recovered. “I deem it necessary that the allegations be investigated and civil proceedings emanating from such investigation should be adjudicated upon.” The SIU-authorised investigation will deal with the procurement of an events management company hired to organise the event. The event took place in December 2017.
The terms of reference for the probe cover allegations of serious maladministration, unlawful conduct by employees of uMgungundlovu District Municipality, and unlawful expenditure of public money. The terms of reference also extend to negligent loss of public funds, an offence as defined in the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
The SIU probe will cover the period between January 2017 and the date of the publication of the proclamation.