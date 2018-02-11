ANC will seek to bring the transfer of power from President Zuma to a close, because it is what South Africans demand, said Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - The governing African National Congress will on Monday seek to bring the transfer of power from President Jacob Zuma to a close, because the party knows this is what South Africans demand, South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

He said the party's national executive committee (NEC) would at an extraordinary meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon seek to "finalise this matter" and do so in a manner that put first and foremost the interest of the country.

"The NEC will be doing precisely that," Ramaphosa told a rally in Cape Town to mark the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, the nation's first democratically elected president.

"I say this because we know you want this matter to be finalised... we we know you want closure on this matter," he said of week-long negotiations aimed at seeing him succeed the scandal-ridden Zuma.

African News Agency/ANA