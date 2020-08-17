Mandisa Mashego clarifies ATM gig, says she is not joining any party

Johannesburg - The former chairperson of the EFF in Gauteng, Mandisa Mashego, has come out to clarify that her upcoming political lecture on behalf of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has nothing to do with her finding a new political home.

Mashego who left the EFF earlier this year and lost her position as caucus leader in the Gauteng legislature, said she was asked to address the lecture as a politician who is “in demand" and not because she was joining or has joined the party.

On Monday ATM took to its Twitter page to announce an online lecture billed for Thursday and the guest would be Mashego who also calls herself “a feminist of note”. Among the topics she will cover during the virtual gathering with ATM’s members in Gauteng would be growing a political party, keeping a party relevant, building and maintaining a party brand and the importance of women in politics.

The poster which was widely circulated on several political Whatsapp groups fueled speculation that she has joined the party, but Mashego told Independent Media on Monday that that was not the case.

"Yes, they have invited me to speak and I am going to speak, I am addressing an event and that does not mean I have joined them, I mean South Africans are so narrow-minded and you are so undemocratic that you cannot stand the thought of a woman, number one, being in demand in terms of political services...The poster from ATM makes it very clear that I am the keynote speaker, but now I am being asked are you joining them? Are you leaving them?" she said.