Mandisa Mashego is still a party member, EFF insists as resignation rumours swirl









EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego. Picture: Twitter Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has refuted reports that its party leader in Gauteng, Mandisa Mashego, has jumped ship to join the newly found political party People’s Dialogue of former City of Joburg’s mayor Herman Mashaba.

The denial following media reports that the fiery leader in the Gauteng provincial legislature has submitted her official resignation on Monday to party leader Julius Malema. According to the reports, Mashego was allegedly outraged by a tweet Malema sent to Mashaba saying:

“I’m told one or two of my provincial chairpersons; one from the inland province, and one from the coastal province are also speaking to you. Please speed up the process.”





The tweet was posted on February 1.





Eight days later, Malema was grilled about the same issue after his party had an extended national executive committee meeting in Erasmia, outside Pretoria on February 9.





He confirmed that two of his senior party leaders were on the verge of joining Mashaba’s party but declined revealing the names. Malema also denied reports that Mashego had walked out of the extended NEC meeting following a fallout with him.





In denying the reports, Malema said Mashego is still with the EFF and she only submitted a medical certificate proving that she was unwell to sit for the during the meeting.





EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo has today also slammed reports about Mashego’s exit.





“As far as we are concerned Mandisa Mashego remains our member. We have nothing that contradicts that. We have not received anything. We will be the first to make an official announcement,” Pambo said.





He was adamant that Mashego remains an EFF member.





Mashego was not available for comment.



