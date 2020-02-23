Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has refuted reports that its party leader in Gauteng, Mandisa Mashego, has jumped ship to join the newly found political party People’s Dialogue of former City of Joburg’s mayor Herman Mashaba.
The denial following media reports that the fiery leader in the Gauteng provincial legislature has submitted her official resignation on Monday to party leader Julius Malema. According to the reports, Mashego was allegedly outraged by a tweet Malema sent to Mashaba saying:
“I’m told one or two of my provincial chairpersons; one from the inland province, and one from the coastal province are also speaking to you. Please speed up the process.”