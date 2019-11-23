Durban - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has remained mum on the allegation that he influenced the appointment of Nico Bezuidenhout as the new chief executive officer of Mango Airlines.
The allegations of inteference against Gordhan came from EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who on October 28 lodged a complaint with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for possible investigation.
Gordhan’s spokesperson Sam Mkokeli did not respond to Independent Media queries sent to him via Whatsapp and he also did not answer his phone.
When contacted for comment, Gordhan said “You can talk to the media officer please”. He later responded to text message saying questions should be referred to the board.
In a letter dated November 15, Mkhwebane informed SAA acting chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso that she was investigating Gordhan for violating the Executive Ethics Code in connection with Bezuidenhout’s appointment.