Mangosuthu Buthelezi: Cleansing ceremonies carried out in absence of King Misuzulu ’treacherous’

Durban - PRINCE Mangosuthu Buthelezi has described as treacherous attempts by some members of the Zulu Royal Family to defy orders around the key cleansing ceremonies for the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. Despite orders from the Queen Mother of the Zulu Nation, Queen Mavis MaZungu, Buthelezi reported on Friday that some members of the family had proceeded with a key cleansing ceremony despite the approval and participation of the new King, Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini.

Prince Buthelezi said that despite his announcement of the dates for the cleansing ceremony of the late King’s widows and the hunting ceremony which leads to the taking out and cleansing of the late King’s shield, spears and guns by the heir King Misuzulu some members of the royal family had defied the instructions around the two ceremonies. “This ceremony signifies the end of the official mourning period and enables the late King’s widows to set aside their mourning dresses. The scheduled dates were 16, 17 and 18 June 2021. “Unfortunately, His Majesty King Misuzulu subsequently became indisposed which drew these dates into question. I was surprised, therefore, when I contacted Her Majesty the Queen Mother on June 16th, to find that she was with members of the Royal Family, including Prince Mbonisi, Princess Lindi, Prince Vulindlela and Prince Mxolisi, and that a decision had been taken to go ahead with the cleansing ceremony in the absence of the King,” Buthelezi announced.

He said that this created a serious problem, as part of the ceremonies following the passing of a King is that of the washing of the King’s weapons. “There is no way that this can take place when the heir himself is not present, for there is no one else qualified to take the King’s weapons to be cleansed in his absence. “When I pointed this out to Her Majesty the Queen Mother, she immediately made an announcement to the members of the Royal Family who were with her, that the ritual hunt to cleanse the King’s weapons would not proceed. The two ceremonies would be separated, and the hunt would only be done with His Majesty the King’s authority and participation,” Buthelezi said.

Prince Buthelezi said that with this understanding, the cleansing ceremony for King Zwelithini’s widows continued. “Clearly the media will soon report on this cleansing ceremony, and these reports will no doubt include who was present and who was not present. “Unfortunately, this is likely to give rise to speculation and wrong assumptions, as neither His Majesty nor I were present. This may be misinterpreted or misrepresented as a signal of rebellion within the Royal Family,” Buthelezi said.

He added that these circumstances moved him, as Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, to explain this background to the media, and to the nation that there was no intention for anyone to take over His Majesty the King’s role and duty in taking his late father’s weapons to be cleansed. “This should, by rights, have been the end of the matter. However, we were disturbed by rumours yesterday that the ritual hunt would go ahead as part of the present cleansing ceremony, despite the decision not to do so. “It is therefore necessary to seek confirmation on whether any members of the Royal Family went against the decision announced by the Queen Mother. Moreover, if this did indeed happen, His Majesty should be informed whether any regiments accompanied such a hunt, as the leader of the regiments was instructed not to participate in unsanctioned activities,” Buthelezi added.