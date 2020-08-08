Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for Covid-19

Cape Town - Former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in self-isolation. In a statement on Saturday the family said Buthelezi had come into contact with a person who was positive. Buthelezi joins a growing list of politicians who have tested positive including Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, North West Premier Job Mokgoro and Gauteng Premier David Makhura. The politicians have all since recovered. The family said Buthelezi was asymptomatic and in good spirits. "Earlier this week he was informed he (Buthelezi) that he had been in contact with a positive case, and he thus took the precautionary measure of being tested, despite displaying no symptoms himself," read the statement.

"As required, he is now self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. At this point we are pleased to say he remains asymptomatic and is in good spirits. As a family we have put in place a capable team to keep watch over the situation," it said.

Buthelezi had led his party for many years.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning of a surge in three major provinces.

He said the peak would lead to more infections recorded. The government has been battling the disease for the last five months since the first case was reported in March.

This week Mkhize announced that more than 40 medical experts would be flown in from the World Health Organisation to manage the pandemic.

Political Bureau