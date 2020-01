Mantashe appoints seven new NECSA board members









Energy and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe. FILE PHOTO: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) DURBAN - Energy and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has appointed seven members to the board of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (NECSA). The former board members resigned en masse a week ago, claiming they did not have Mantashe's support. According to a statement released on Tuesday by the department, the following seven people had been appointed for a three-year period: David Nicholls as chairperson Senamile Masango

Joseph Shayi

Aadilah Chowan

Dr Gregory Jerome Davids

Mashukudu James Maboa

Dr Namane Magau

"The board members possess a wide range of skills in areas including nuclear regulation, nuclear analytical and calibration services, nuclear science, engineering, finance, law and corporate governance.

"The minister has further appointed Elsie Monale as a representative of the department of mineral resources and energy to the board.

The department has commenced with a process to appoint the official representative of the department of international relations and cooperation to the board, as required by the Nuclear Energy Act," said the statement.

All appointments are subject to a successful background check and comprehensive vetting process.

"The appointment of the board attests to the minister's publicly stated commitment to ensure good governance in state owned entities in the mining and energy portfolio."

African News Agency