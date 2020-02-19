PARLIAMENT - Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday said he was taking steps to ensure president Cyril Ramaphosa's directives on resolving South Africa's energy crisis showed results within months.
"An unreliable electricity supply is the biggest threat to economic growth, job creation and development," Mantashe said in the debate on Ramaphosa's state of the nation address, stressing that it was now clear that Eskom would implement loadshedding for at least two years as it battled supply shortages.
Mantashe cited an ANC resolution taken in 2020 that transforming society and the economy required ingenuity and effort from all, and said as this spirit should be evident in the collective response to the president's address "instead of preoccupation with parochial differences".
He confirmed that his department had received 481 responses to a call for proposals to supply power to the grid in the shortest possible time on a least-cost and a least-regret approach.
The finalisation of section 34 determinations to implement the IRP 2019 blueprint, and their expected approval by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) should now pave the way for the opening of bid windows to procure more renewable energy, he added.